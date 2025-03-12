AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in H&R Block by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in H&R Block by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth $1,821,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 413.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 58,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.