Daniel Lesueur Sells 16,902 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $76,397.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,450. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $30,003.84.

On Monday, January 6th, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $39,119.59.

Shares of HCAT opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $292.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $897,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,554,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,201 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.27.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

