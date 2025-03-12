AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 16,796 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 287.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,394,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,928,000 after purchasing an additional 252,700 shares in the last quarter. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,587,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 17,800 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $609,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,042.04. The trade was a 36.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 47,526 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $1,626,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,945,767.16. This represents a 9.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

