Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 107,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

PCY opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

