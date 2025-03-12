iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.89 and last traded at $77.04, with a volume of 14707929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 204.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 589,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 844,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after buying an additional 78,029 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

