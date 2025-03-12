Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 14,544.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,217 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

