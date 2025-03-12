iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,896,000. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 71,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.90. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

