Miller Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,108,000 after buying an additional 636,330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after buying an additional 6,348,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,639,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

