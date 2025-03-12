Miller Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $55.70.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

