PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,593 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PFG Advisors owned 0.14% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 196,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,622,000 after purchasing an additional 520,113 shares during the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,492,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 608,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

