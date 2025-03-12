St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 50,388 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,388 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 84,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

