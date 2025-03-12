Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,109 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 609,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $139,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $237.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.91. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.