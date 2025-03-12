Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 20,392 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $191,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

