Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,416 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $123,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $168.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $175.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $11,113,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

