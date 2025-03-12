Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $146.37 and a one year high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

