Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Issues Earnings Results

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter.
Bright Mountain Media Price Performance
Shares of BMTM stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Bright Mountain Media has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 88.04.
Bright Mountain Media Company Profile
