Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Issues Earnings Results

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter.

Bright Mountain Media Price Performance

Shares of BMTM stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Bright Mountain Media has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 88.04.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services.

