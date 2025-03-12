Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading Up 26.7% – Should You Buy?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 26.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 88,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 433% from the average session volume of 16,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Stria Lithium Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.
About Stria Lithium
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
