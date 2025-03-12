Ycg LLC Acquires New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Ycg LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 910 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in MicroStrategy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MicroStrategy stock opened at $260.59 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.20. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.