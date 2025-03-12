Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Clean Harbors worth $15,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $75,478.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,582.04. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649 shares of company stock worth $738,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 2.3 %

CLH stock opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.22 and a 12-month high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

