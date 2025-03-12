Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 40.0% increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

