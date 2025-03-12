Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 40.0% increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TSLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
