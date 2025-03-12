Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,023 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

