Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Price Up 20% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) rose 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 65,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 16,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Stria Lithium Stock Up 13.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.
Stria Lithium Company Profile
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
