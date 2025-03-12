Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Anthony J. Asher sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,225.05. This trade represents a 18.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 403.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TFS Financial by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on TFSL

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.