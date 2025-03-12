Cascade Financial Partners LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.