Smart Portfolios LLC Has $825,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

