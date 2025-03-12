Beam Therapeutics’ (BEAM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jones Trading raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 300,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.91. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,306,628.25. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $30,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,250.24. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,552,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,414 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,068,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,287,000 after purchasing an additional 536,930 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,274,000 after purchasing an additional 437,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,957,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,109,000 after buying an additional 404,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

