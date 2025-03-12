Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JCE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,909. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

