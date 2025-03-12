BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:HYT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 103,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,095. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

