Bender Robert & Associates Makes New Investment in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at Pulse Biosciences

In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 55,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.18 per share, for a total transaction of $949,298.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,328,717 shares in the company, valued at $727,207,358.06. This trade represents a 0.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.