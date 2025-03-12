LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. LifeMD updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

LifeMD Trading Up 30.4 %

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at LifeMD

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,035,548.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on LifeMD in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeMD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Stories

