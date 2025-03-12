Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 23 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 728,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,700,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,602,000 after buying an additional 503,720 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.7 %

ORLY opened at $1,324.06 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,389.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,284.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,221.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total transaction of $4,041,455.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,988,764.55. The trade was a 21.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total transaction of $2,667,487.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,061.80. This trade represents a 58.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.