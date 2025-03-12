Windle Wealth LLC Has $313,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Windle Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

