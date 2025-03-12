Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%.

Gaia Price Performance

Gaia stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GAIA. Roth Capital raised shares of Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

