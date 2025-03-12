Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $107.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus set a $130.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

