Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $209,000 in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Net Worth Advisory Group owned about 0.21% of Adams Resources & Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

AE stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

