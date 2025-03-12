Net Worth Advisory Group Has $253,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Net Worth Advisory Group reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $45.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

