Dearborn Partners LLC Has $780,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,218,143,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,591,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.