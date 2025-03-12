Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $237,000 Position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SILJ opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

