Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Director Randy David Laney Acquires 9,795 Shares of Stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) Director Randy David Laney purchased 9,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$68,803.21.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 3.8 %

AQN opened at C$6.78 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.