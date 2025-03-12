Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 712,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,676,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

NYSE SITE opened at $124.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.69. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average of $140.85.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

