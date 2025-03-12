Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 77,633 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.2 %

NCLH opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

