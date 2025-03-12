Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 154,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $565.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.56.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

