Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 64.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

