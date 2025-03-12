Kier Group (LON:KIE) Announces Earnings Results

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

Kier Group Price Performance

Shares of Kier Group stock opened at GBX 122.80 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.80 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163.27 ($2.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.93. The company has a market cap of £528.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Kier Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.72) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kier Group

In other Kier Group news, insider Matthew Lester acquired 16,310 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £20,061.30 ($25,972.68). Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Kier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.