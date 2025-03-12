Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 3,735 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $51.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

