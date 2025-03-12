Summit X LLC Purchases 162 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250,078 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $414.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $376.14 and a one year high of $451.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.