Rakuten Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Rakuten Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 825,662 shares of company stock valued at $100,414,453. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

