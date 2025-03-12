Austin Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Austin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,005 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 183,803 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter.

VT opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.53. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

