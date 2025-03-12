Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys 17,611 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 306.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.1% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $202.85. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

