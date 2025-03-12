Best Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 11th

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Raytech, 2seventy bio, Oxford Lane Capital, and BigBear.ai are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at low prices, typically under five dollars per share, and are usually traded over-the-counter rather than on major exchanges. Due to their low price and often limited regulatory oversight, they tend to be highly volatile and illiquid, making them a high-risk investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 50,677,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.56. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Raytech (RAY)

Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.

Raytech stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,274,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,279. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. Raytech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

2seventy bio (TSVT)

2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Shares of TSVT traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,980,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,943. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $255.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.73. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,310,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,771. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 35,172,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,225,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $906.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.12. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

